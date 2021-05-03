iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,747,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $383.36 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $392.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

