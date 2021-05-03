iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $114.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

