iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

