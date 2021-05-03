iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.6% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

