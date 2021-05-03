iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

