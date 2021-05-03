iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $147.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

