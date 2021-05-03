iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 3.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $262.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $204.20 and a 52-week high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

