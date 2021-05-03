Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

