J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 96,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,210. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.