J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.62. 22,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.