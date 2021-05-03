J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.76. 301,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.