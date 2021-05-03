Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.