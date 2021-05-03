Jade Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,048.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 77.8% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $93,428.82 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01175566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.75 or 1.00333682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

