Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,653,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.