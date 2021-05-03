Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

