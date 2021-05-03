Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $118,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.