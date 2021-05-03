Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

