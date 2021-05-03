Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 56,262 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

