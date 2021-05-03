JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $99.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.36 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

