Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

