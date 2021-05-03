Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

NYSE HUM opened at $445.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.74 and a 200 day moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 97.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

