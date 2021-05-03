Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

