Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.31.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $153.72 and a 12 month high of $269.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

