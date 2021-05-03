Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Shares of ORLY opened at $552.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.