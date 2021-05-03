Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

