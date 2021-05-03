JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.08. 1,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

