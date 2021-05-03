JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.60

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 13106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JFEEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

