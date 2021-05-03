JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.87. 5,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,590. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

