JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,849,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,717. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

