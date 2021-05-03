JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 223,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.