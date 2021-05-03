JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. 19,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

