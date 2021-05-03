JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

