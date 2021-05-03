JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

