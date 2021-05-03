JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $336.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.73 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.