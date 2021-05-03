JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

