JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

