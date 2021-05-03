JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

