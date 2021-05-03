JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.57 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.