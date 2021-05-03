JMP Securities Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Workday stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. Workday has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

