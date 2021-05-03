JMP Securities Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

