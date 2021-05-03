John Pappas Sells 49,571 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00.

CHEF stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

