Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.