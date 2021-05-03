Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.