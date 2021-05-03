JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 166 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,577.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

