JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.12.

XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

