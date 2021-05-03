JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,499 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

IDEV opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

