JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Brigham Minerals worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.28 million, a P/E ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.