JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $809,000 Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

