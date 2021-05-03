JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 82,335 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.66. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

