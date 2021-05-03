JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $249.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

NYSE AON opened at $251.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $254.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average is $215.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

